Calhoun Community College Career Services to Host Fall Job Fair

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Career Services department at Calhoun Community College will host its free Fall Job Fair on Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 10 am -1 pm in the Sparkman Building, located on the college’s Huntsville campus.
According to Kelli Morris, director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning, the job fair is open to Calhoun students, alumni, and the local community. “With over 60 employers registered to attend, this is one of the largest job fairs in the north Alabama region and proves to be an awesome networking opportunity,” commented Morris.
“Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so job seekers should come dressed for success with a current résumé in hand,” Morris added.
No pre-registration is necessary for job seekers. For more information, contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu. The current list of scheduled employers includes the following. The list is subject to change.
- 3M
- Magnolia Trace
- AFS – Alabama Foundation Specialists
- MPE Services
- American Heath Company
- NASA
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- OASYS, INC.
- Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
- Olivia's Cabinet Design
- Bocar US
- PCA
- C4 Connections
- Polyplex USA
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Randstad
- City of Athens Fire & Rescue
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- City of Athens Police Department
- Regency
- Coast Personnel Services
- ResCare
- Community Action Partnership of North AL
- Ridgeview Industries
- Constellium
- Right at Home
- Continental Roofing Company, LLC
- Rogers Group Inc.
- Contractor Service & Fabrication
- SABIC
- Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront
- Sanmina
- DUDA ENERGY, LLC
- Saputo Dairy Foods
- Express Employment Professionals
- Shape Corp
- Federal-Mogul Powertrain
- SilMan Construction
- FirstLight Home Care
- Snelling of Huntsville
- Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State V. A. Home HMR Veterans Services
- Surge Staffing
- H&R Agri-Power
- Techni-Core Corporation
- Hargrove Engineers + Constructors
- The ICEE Company
- HC Blake Co
- The Terrace at Priceville
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Thrive at Jones Farm
- Huntsville Career Center
- Topgolf Huntsville
- Huntsville Police Department
- Total Maintenance
- In'Tech America
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center
- Ironworkers Local Union 477
- US Army
- KTECH
- Valley Rubber, LLC
- Labor Finders
- Vector Marketing
- Madison Police Department
- WAFF
- Magic Steel
- Waynes Environmental
- Magnolia River Services
- WellStone, Inc.
