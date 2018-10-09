Alabama offers shelters for livestock in path of hurricane

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Owners of livestock in the path of Hurricane Michael will be able to move the animals to several Alabama shelters until the storm passes.
The livestock shelter at Garrett Coliseum in the Capital City will be one of the sites where horses, cattle and other animals in danger from the hurricane can stay.
"We stand ready to assist our neighbors in Florida, by providing a place for those who need shelter for their livestock," said John McMillan, Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.
Alabama State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier is working with his Florida counterpart, Dr. Michael Short, to develop a plan for the evacuation of livestock. Animals moving in response to evacuation orders will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) said.
Other animal shelter sites include the Randolph County Equine and Ag Center in Wedowee, and the Alabama A&M Agribition Center in Huntsville.
The shelters are equipped to house livestock, not pets, the state said.
For questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during the hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7278, or email ben.mullins@agi.alabama.gov.
If the facilities reach maximum capacity, or if additional sheltering facilities become available, updates will be posted at agi.alabama.gov/hurricaneshelteringfacilities.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.