Alabama A&M Agribition Center serving as temporary shelter for livestock during hurricane

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - "I'd definitely understand that I need some place I can my animals where there safe, they've got a roof over there heads, they've got pens where they're confined."
The Alabama A&M Agribition Center in Huntsville is offering a safe haven for owners of animals evacuating the Florida panhandle. Facility manager Robert Spencer says the center has stalls to accommodate as many as 50 horses and 35 cows. Spencer says they also accept smaller animals.
“It’s more than just the cows and horses. There’s also lamas, alpacas, some other small animals. We can even accommodate people’s pot belly pigs. And dogs and cats, if they have a crate to keep them in,” said Spencer.
Spencer says if you are planning to bring your animals to the shelter, that are several essential items you will need to bring.
“If they’ll bring their own bags of shavings to put in these stalls. If they’ll bring they’ll own hay. If they’ll bring their own feed. If they’ll bring buckets for the water, if they’ll bring buckets for the feed, things like that,” added Spencer.
Spencer says the Alabama A&M center has one key advantage over other centers in the state.
“We have perimeter fencing that covers well over five acres. We have gates at the front that we can open and close. We have livestock fence around the fence around the north, south, and west side. So that it keeps honest animals in. The only thing it probably wouldn’t contain is giraffes and elephants,” he said.
Spencer says they haven’t received any calls for assistance just yet, those will likely start tomorrow.
In the meantime, they are ready and waiting.
