After 1st postseason cycle, Holt returns to Boston's bench

FILE - Clockwise from top left: Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt connects for a base hit in the fourth inning, hits a ground-rule double in the eighth inning, hits a two-run triple in the fourth inning, and follows through on a two-run home run in the ninth inning, becoming the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series in New York, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The Red Sox beat the Yankees 16-1. (AP Photo/File)