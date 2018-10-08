Scottsboro Main Street program seeks funding source from city council

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A program to help downtown Scottsboro is on it’s way to getting a financial boost. The city council is expected to provide 20-percent of its discretionary tourism money to the Main Street program.
Officials with the Main Street program say they're excited about the opportunity for getting funding because now they can start planning for events."
Scottsboro was named a Main Street program back in June and invited the community to come to the square to explain what the program would do. It’s designed to bring more people to the downtown area.
Since then, officials have been putting a calendar together that includes four large events and several smaller events during the year. They’re also planning for volunteer training to be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rec-com so people can help on the days of those events. Should the deal for funding go through as planned at Monday night’s council meeting, officials say they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get started.
“It’s really exciting for us. Just starting out we didn’t have a budget to work with so this means that we can get a head start on some of the signage, banners downtown, things that will be easier for us to implement early on,” said Meg Nevels-Nippers, Scottsboro Events/Marketing Director.
If you would like to volunteer you can register online:
Or you can appear at the Rec-com Tuesday morning at 9 am.
