Recreation centers offer open house family night

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Seven of the City of Huntsville recreation centers are opening their doors this week to provide a look of what they offer throughout the week in a two hour period of time.
Tuesday evening, Oct. 9, the public is invited to visit Berachah Gym (7 - 9 p.m.), Fern Bell Recreation Center (6-8 p.m.) and Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center (5:30 -7:30 p.m.) to discover the many free activities they offer to the community.
- Berachah Gym - 3011B Sparkman Drive: Two all-star basketball games
- Fern Bell Recreation Center - 107A Sanders Road: Art class, volleyball, basketball and Pickleball
- Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center - 4600 Blue Spring Road: Under 18 dance activities, WERQ dance fitness class, boxing instruction, indoor soccer, face painting, crafts and games
On Thursday, Oct. 11, check out the offerings at Brahan Spring Recreation Center (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.), Max Luther Drive Community Center (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.), Optimist Recreation Center (6 - 8 p.m.) and Williams Gym (5 - 7 p.m.)
- Brahan Spring Recreation Center - 3770 Ivy Avenue: Canasta, table tennis, Hosta Society of North Alabama, Rocket City Tall Club, weight room and more
- Max Luther Drive Community Center - 407 Max Luther Drive: Zumba Strong class and Pickleball training
- Optimist Recreation Center - 703 Oakwood Avenue: Craft kits, Origami cranes, indoor soccer and basketball games
- Williams Gym - 155 Barren Fork Boulevard: Basketball, volleyball, Pickleball, ping and pool
“We want to give the community a way to see a majority of what we have to offer in a short period of time, so we thought Family Night would be a great way to do it," says Ray Greene, Neighborhood Services Superintendent of the Parks & Recreation Department. “We encourage you to find your local recreation center at huntsvilleal.gov/recreation and then visit them during the specified time. You are sure to find a new activity for you and/or the kids to start participating in throughout the year!”
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.