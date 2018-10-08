Recreation centers offer open house family night

“We want to give the community a way to see a majority of what we have to offer in a short period of time, so we thought Family Night would be a great way to do it," says Ray Greene, Neighborhood Services Superintendent of the Parks & Recreation Department. “We encourage you to find your local recreation center at huntsvilleal.gov/recreation​ and then visit them during the specified time. You are sure to find a new activity for you and/or the kids to start participating in throughout the year!”