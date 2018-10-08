2018 Political Candidates’ to be held at Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The North Huntsville Community United for Action (NHCUA) will host the 2018 Alabama Political Candidates’ Forum at Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church on Tuesday October 9, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m.
This forum will include invited candidates for Attorney General, State Supreme Court, State Senate Districts and State School Board.
Dr. Oscar Montgomery, NHCUA President, stated “The stakes are high so don’t miss the opportunity to make a difference. We have an opportunity to make a difference and leverage the change.” The North Huntsville Community United for Action is Huntsville’s largest community oriented group composed of pastors, ministers, black elected officials, community leaders, parents and residents in North Huntsville.
For more information please visit Rep. Laura Hall’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/RepresentativeLauraHall or the Huntsville NAACP’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/huntsvilleMadisonCountyNAACP/ . For further inquires and to schedule media interviews contact Rep. Laura Hall (256.656.2301) or Alice Sams (256.658.0313).
