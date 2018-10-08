Movers for Mutts Wish List

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Huntsville is proud to organize its 1st annual Movers for Mutts collection drive, Monday, October 1st, - Wednesday, October 31st
Movers for Mutts is a program created to help local animal shelters support and foster stray animals. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is partnering with A New Leash On Life, this year, to support their expansion, Hobbes House Project.
- Gift Cards (Pet Stores, Costco, Home Improvement Stores)
- Clear Pedialyte
- Puppy Pads
- Dog Food (Costco or Nutro Brand, Chicken or Fish Based)
- Cat Food (Costco Salmon or Simply Nourish Grain-Free)
- Canned/Wet Cat Food
- Kitten Food (Royal Canin Baby Cat)
- Scoopable Cat Litter
- Medicines for Flea, Tick, Heartworm, Parasite Prevention (Advantage, Revolution, Ivermectin 1%, Simparica, Nexguard, Panacur)
- Puppy & Kitten Formula
- Syringes (1, 5, 10ccs)
- Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.