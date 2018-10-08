Movers for Mutts Wish List

Movers for Mutts Wish List
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 8, 2018 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:19 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Huntsville is proud to organize its 1st annual Movers for Mutts collection drive, Monday, October 1st, - Wednesday, October 31st

Movers for Mutts is a program created to help local animal shelters support and foster stray animals. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is partnering with A New Leash On Life, this year, to support their expansion, Hobbes House Project.

Tap or click here for a complete list of collection sites

All items are welcome; however, much-needed items include:

  • Gift Cards (Pet Stores, Costco, Home Improvement Stores)
  • Clear Pedialyte 
  • Puppy Pads
  • Dog Food (Costco or Nutro Brand, Chicken or Fish Based)
  • Cat Food (Costco Salmon or Simply Nourish Grain-Free)
  • Canned/Wet Cat Food
  • Kitten Food (Royal Canin Baby Cat)
  • Scoopable Cat Litter
  • Medicines for Flea, Tick, Heartworm, Parasite Prevention (Advantage, Revolution, Ivermectin 1%, Simparica, Nexguard, Panacur)
  • Puppy & Kitten Formula
  • Syringes (1, 5, 10ccs) 
  • Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.