Hurricane Michael: Impacts and Timeline – What You Need to Know

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Michael became a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning as sustained wind speeds eclipsed the 74 mph mark, and this is only the beginning. Michael will continue to intensify as it moves north over the Gulf of Mexico. Waters in the Gulf are between 82° to 88°, which is plenty warm to help this storm strengthen.
With all of this warm water, Michael is forecasted to become just the second major hurricane of 2018 as a Category 3.
The impacts here in North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley will mainly stay as wind and rain. We will miss out on the majority of Michael’s winds all thanks to a cold front that will move in late Wednesday.
The arrival of the front should help push the worst of Michael to our southeast and up the East Coast by the end of the day on Thursday.
Rainfall in the Valley will range from a half inch in most spots, to possibly 1.5”+ in other spots of locally heavier rainfall. Could see some minor road flooding.
This storm will have great impact on many families in the Tennessee Valley who have plans to visit the Gulf Coast for Fall Break this week. Areas along the Gulf Coast are already dealing with dangerous rip currents and high surf and it will only get worse.
Michael will be move relatively fast as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico. Effects from the storm will begin to be felt as early as Tuesday morning or early afternoon for those along the Gulf Coast. By midnight Wednesday the storm looks to be just 150 to 200 miles of the coast of Florida with dangerous surf and strong winds already beginning.
While landfall looks to be sometime during the middle of the day on Wednesday near Panama City or areas close by, the arrival of the tropical storm winds will start a few hours prior, likely during the morning on Wednesday.
Once it makes landfall, Michael will continue to move east at a brisk pace, moving into Central Georgia by Tuesday morning, and it should be back over the Atlantic Ocean by Friday morning.
We urge you to keep checking back for update on the storm on the 48 First Alert Weather App as this system continues to evolve and develop. We will also be hosting several Facebook lives the next several days.
We also highly recommend that you cancel or delay your plans to visit the coast until Friday as the storm will finally have passed at that point. If you still plan on braving it out, make sure you have the 48 First Alert Weather app with your locations set.
Even though you will not be in the Tennessee Valley, you will still get alerts and information on the storm sent straight to your phone.
Michael will make it greatest impacts on the Gulf Coast between Pensacola and Tampa, but outer bands could still bring cause issues farther inland.
- Storm Surge: As the hurricane moves closer to shore, the surf will increase and then the storm surge will hit. The storm surge is always greatest to the east of the center of a hurricane, so that means places from Panama City Beach or Apalachicola to Cedar Key, FL will see the worst of it with a storm surge of 7 to 11 FEET! For areas between Pensacola and Panama City Beach, the surge looks to be between 3 to 7 feet, while places like Gulf Shores, Mobile, and Orange Beach will have a surge of 1 to 3 feet.
- Wind: Tropical Storm winds are certain to impact the coastline from Mobile, AL to Tampa, FL, but in the center of the hurricane it is possible to see sustained winds of 111+ mph as the storm could be a CAT 3 upon landfall. Gusts could possibly be even higher. Combined with heavy rainfall, the wind could bring plenty of downed trees and widespread power outages along the coast.
- Heavy Rain/Flooding: While the storm will be moving fairly quickly, it will still bring plenty of rainfall to areas along the coast. The heaviest rainfall will be near the eye of the hurricane in the strongest bands. That is likely to be close to Panama City Beach or Apalachicola. The storm will then push northeast fast, but still drop areas of 5 to 10, possibly even localized areas of 15+ inches of rain for some spots. This will still bring the threat of flood to a lot of areas, especially where we see plenty of rainfall and a high storm surge.
