Guntersville community comes together to remember Kendra Bayless

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dozens gathered at Williamson Harris Park in Guntersville Sunday evening to remember a woman barely any of them knew.
Kendra Bayless went missing on June 29 and no one had hear from her in months.
A man in Marshall County found remains of a body on Sept. 7, just one month ago.
Two weeks later on Sept. 21, the body was identified as Kendra Bayless.
Angie Hunter, the head of the search team looking for Bayless organized a vigil Sunday in her memory. Exactly one month after her body was found.
“Kendra was in a domestic violence relationship. He had beaten her severely a couple times in the last month she was alive in June,” said Hunter.
Hunter said domestic violence took over Bayless' life.
“The last picture she ever sent to her mom was the picture of him beating her,” she said.
Hunter didn’t know Bayless, but has grown to love her through hearing about her from her family.
“It can’t help but touch your heart. When you hear her mom cry, you hear her 13-year-old son cry. You hear him being angry because somebody murdered his mom. How do you make that better? You can’t,” Hunter said.
Hunter was one of the dozens of people at the vigil Sunday, along with several people who didn’t even know Kendra Bayless' name.
A motorcycle group, who rides every year for domestic violence, donated more than $3,000 to the Domestic Violence Crisis Services in Albertville, AL. The same shelter that helped Bayless.
“It’s painful to do every year, but if we can do something to help someone else it’s very gratifying as well,” said Beverly Tidmore.
Tidmore lost a family member to domestic violence more than a decade ago. Her and the other members of the motorcycle group didn’t know Kendra Bayless, but came to her memorial service to honor her and shed light on domestic violence.
October is domestic violence month, so they organized the vigil just in time to bring attention to situations that affect many people, families and communities every day.
Hunter said authorities are still working on finding Bayless' killer and also determining the cause of her death.
