Eagle-Owl displayed at Japanese Autumn Fest

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Dozens of people gathered to watch martial arts and meet Maximus, the Eurasian Eagle-Owl.
Maximus and his gorgeous tiger stripes were on display as part of the Japanese Fall Festival.
The event is held every year at the Japanese Gardens atop Monte Sano State Park and celebrates Japanese culture.
Maximus is an ambassador and on loan to the Rise Raptor Project, which is a local group that is hoping to add yet another Japanese bird to its family: a White Tailed Eagle.
We’ll keep you posted on the group’s efforts to bring the eagle to north Alabama.
Japanese Autumn Festival is held the first Sunday in October and a Japanese Spring Festival is held the first Sunday in May.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.