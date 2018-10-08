DeKalb County couple sues Fort Payne Christian day care over abuse allegations

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - A DeKalb County couple is suing a day care over the claim that teachers abused their children while in their care.
Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said an investigation was done but ultimately no arrests were made.
Buddy and Stacey Lockwood have filed suit against the Fort Payne United Methodist Church Mother’s Day Out and others. The suit was filed in August but stems from incidents they claim happened back in April of this year.
The suit claims the couple's three year old came home with several bruises on her arms and were in the shape of an adult hand which the couple notified the daycare.
The suit claims teachers and parents notified the couple of issues with the day care so a meeting was arranged. In that meeting the suit maintains that one teacher said another teacher had slammed the couples one-year-old child’s head into a high chair and instead told Stacey Lockwood that her daughter had fallen while walking.
The suit then goes on to say that the daycare then expelled the children from the day care and returned the couple’s fees.
Officials at the day care declined comment.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.