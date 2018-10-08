Another Hot Day, Tropical Storm Michael & Cooler Air Moving Closer

Happy Monday! It is another summer like morning out there today with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s across the Valley. Plenty of humidity out there as well and that’s even leading to some more areas of patchy fog.
Should be another hot and humid afternoon across the Valley with temperatures climbing into the low 90s in some spots, others should stay into the upper 80s. With the humidity our temperatures will feel even warmer! The heat index this afternoon is likely to be back into the low to mid 90s. We do have a chance at some isolated showers and storms this afternoon, however most of us should stay dry until the middle of the week.
Tropical Storm Michael has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to impact parts of the Valley as soon as Wednesday. This does look to have landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday or Thursday, so if you are on Fall Break this week and have plans to head to the Gulf Coast you might want to re-think that. It is possible that Michael makes landfall as a hurricane.
We will also have a cold front move through on Wednesday, which will bring more rain to the Tennessee Valley. Heavy rain looks likely Wednesday into Thursday, but behind it will be much cooler weather! Temperatures will get closer to average by Thursday and will be very fall like next weekend with the 60s and 70s in the afternoon in his 40s and 50s for the mornings and evenings.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
