Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash
Source: WAFF
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 6, 2018 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:49 PM

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a Tuscumbia man.

The crash reportedly happened on Ligon Springs Road, just south of Littleville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that 47-year-old Randall Allan Jones died when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in a curve and hit a ditch.

Jones was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation by troopers.

