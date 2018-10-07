Tuscumbia man dies in single-vehicle crash

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a Tuscumbia man.
The crash reportedly happened on Ligon Springs Road, just south of Littleville.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that 47-year-old Randall Allan Jones died when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road in a curve and hit a ditch.
Jones was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, where he was pronounced dead.
The accident is still under investigation by troopers.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.