Tropical Storm Michael & Major Cool-Down Ahead

Any isolated rain will diminish after sunset tonight and skies will clear, radiational cooling will allow tempers to fall into the upper 60s by sunrise Monday.
Monday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, isolated rain showers should pop up in the afternoon hours. Tuesday will be warm and quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.
The forecast gets more complicated by Wednesday as we are tracking a cold front moving in from the west and now Tropical Cyclone (Storm or Hurricane) Michael. Lots of moisture will make its way into the Tennessee Valley allowing numerous to widespread rain showers and storms to develop throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest concerns right now given Michael’s current forecast path.
Rain should end by Thursday and much cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s! The weather pattern will quiet down by Friday with temperatures lingering in the 70s for highs. Next weekend will feel “cool” with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low to middle 50s.
