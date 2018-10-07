Record Heat Possible Today, Watching Mid-week Tropical Development

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Its another warm, muggy, and, in some spots, foggy start to the day across the Tennessee Valley. We are still well above normal this morning and that will continue for this afternoon.
Another afternoon with potential record-breaking heat. Feels-like temperatures will be into the mid to upper 90s once again this afternoon, with air temperatures into the low 90s. Our daily high temperature record in Huntsville is 92 degrees, set back in 1941.
It looks like we could possibly tie or even break that record this afternoon. On top of the heat, we will have a chance at some isolated storms across the Valley later this afternoon. The best chances will be after 1pm. Don’t expect much.
A better chance at scattered storms comes on Monday, but we are also focusing on the middle of the week for some tropical moisture. A lot of folks on Fall break this upcoming week and if you’re planning on going to the Gulf Coast you might want to rethink that.
By this evening it is likely that Tropical Storm Michael will have formed in the Gulf and looks to make impact on the Gulf Coast during the middle of the week.
If you’re looking for cooler weather, there is a sign of hope for later in the week! We will have to keep an eye on a possible cold front late in the week that’ll bringing some much cooler air.
Looks like next weekend could have high temperatures into the low 70s! Keep checking back and stay up to date for the latest details on the 48 First Alert Weather App.
