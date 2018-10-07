Man shot in north Huntsville neighborhood, investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Huntsville are searching for a shooting suspect after an incident Saturday night.
First responders arrived on the scene just after 11 p.m.
Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police says that the victim was outside of the home on Sullivan Road moving his vehicle after a suspect had been vandalizing his vehicle and making threats to harm that victim and his girlfriend.
The suspect was reportedly the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend.
While the victim was outside, he reportedly heard five gunshots and realized he had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a grazing wound.
The suspect fled the scene before he could be seen.
Police are still investigating this situation. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.