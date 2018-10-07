The Latest: Turnout is low for Romanian vote on marriage

October 7, 2018 at 6:56 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 6:56 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Latest on Romania's vote to change the definition of marriage (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Romania's Central Electoral Bureau said 11.67 percent of voters had cast a ballot by lunchtime Sunday in the country's two-day referendum on changing the definition of marriage.

The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania's Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between "spouses." Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

Head of the Romanian Orthodox church Patriarch Daniel exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum and Romanian Orthodox priests during Sunday services encouraged the faithful to vote.

A man holding a child on his shoulders casts his vote, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

Opponents say the amendment could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families.

A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

A priest exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

8 a.m.

A child lifts the courtain of a voting booth as his father casts his vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

Romanians are voting for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage.

A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

The Central Electoral Bureau said 5.72 percent of voters had cast a ballot Saturday in the two-day referendum. The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

A man watches a mother casting her vote next to her child in a voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum, backed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church. During Sunday services, priests are expected to encourage the faithful to vote.

A Romanian Orthodox nun casts her vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

A child exits a voting cabin followed by his mother, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

A man exits the voting booth, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)