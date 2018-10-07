Witness: Upstate NY crash 'sounded like an explosion'

In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 photo, emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash involving a limousine in Schoharie, N.Y. (WTEN via AP) (Tyler Simpson)
October 7, 2018 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 12:42 PM

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A witness says a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York "sounded like an explosion."

Linda Riley of Schenectady, New York, says she was in a parked car at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree) on Saturday when she heard the noise.

She says she got out and saw a body on the ground by her vehicle, and broken tree branches everywhere.

A person with knowledge of the investigation tells The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in a limousine and two were bystanders.

Schoharie is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

___

12:15 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the investigation into a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York tells The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in a limousine.

The person was not authorized to discuss the preliminary information publicly and spoke Sunday on the condition of anonymity. The person says that the other two victims were bystanders.

State police said earlier that 20 people died in a two-vehicle crash at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

___

Associated Press writer David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed.

___

11:35 a.m.

State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store on Saturday in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree). That's about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.

Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.