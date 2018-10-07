Huntsville-Madison County Public Library celebrates 200 years

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Saturday was a really big day for the Huntsville Madison County Public Library as the library cut its 200th birthday cake.
You may not realize it, but the library is actually older than the state of Alabama, and opened up shop where Constitution Village stands today.
“We are the first public library in Alabama and we are celebrating 200 years. The state of Alabama will actually celebrate 200 years next year, so we started when the state was a terrority.” said Connie Chow.
The current facility, known as “Fort Book”, opened in 1987.
The massive facility houses 530.000 different books, CDs, and magazines.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.