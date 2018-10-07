Brookhaven Residents outraged over a Jackson High School’s band performance

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Jackson high school is under fire for a half-time performance in Brookhaven that featured toy guns and portrayed violence This comes as the Brookhaven community mourns the death of two officers who recently died in the line of duty.
A half-time band performance gone wrong; now photos and the video of the controversial half-time show have gone viral on social media.
“It is really upsetting," said a Brookhaven resident. "I’m assuming for me and the rest of the citizens of Brookhaven, it’s just how disrespectful that was to come and do that on the field.”
The performance took place Friday night in Brookhaven at a football game between Forest Hill High from Jackson and Brookhaven High. Many are saying the performance depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.
“I was shocked,” said a Brookhaven High graduate.
“I think the guns were the most disrespectful part,” said a Brookhaven resident.
According to Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene of the Jackson Public School District, the performance was Based loosely on the movie, “John Q,” where the band’s performance depicted a hostage scene that included toy guns.
“It is supposed to be about football," said a Brookhaven resident. "I have a passion for music and now it makes me embarrassed for bands too. It is such a bad skit.”
Brookhaven residents say they are outraged and offended by the performance, especially after two police officers were shot and killed while answering a shots fired call in the community just last week.
“No disrespect to Forest Hill, when they decided to do a performance, they should’ve took that into consideration that we were already going through a lot at this time. We are still trying to figure out what needs to be done about the situation,” added a Brookhaven high graduate.
The city of Jackson has confirmed that the band director has since been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Superintendent Greene also released a statement apologizing for the band’s actions.
“JPS has a great deal of respect and appreciation for our law enforcement partners. The band’s performance does not depict the values and people in our community, and was incredibly insensitive to the students, families, law enforcement officials and the entire Brookhaven community," said Superintendent Greene. "For this we sincerely apologize to all, and we pledge to do better in the future.”
