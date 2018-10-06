Winners announced in international ArtPrize competition

Megan Constance Altieri works on her piece "Sonder" during ArtPrize at the Grand Rapids Public Museum in Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The work is in the final 20 and is up for the public vote grand prize. Altieri wrote down fragments of overheard conversation onto clothing. From her artist statement, "Sonder illustrates the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as our own." (Neil Blake/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) (AP)