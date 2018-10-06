90s again Sunday, big changes coming soon!

After another hot October afternoon skies will stay mostly clear and low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight.
Sunday will be another hot one with highs in the lower 90s and a peak heat index of 96°, clouds will gradually increase through the day with isolated rain showers popping up. The week will start of hot as well with highs near 90 degrees Monday, a few more showers will develop into the afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will gradually decrease through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase Wednesday through Friday with our best chances late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances and temperatures are heavily dependent on a potential tropical cyclone forming. Right now models and National Hurricane Center forecast have the cyclone developing into a tropical storm, this would be named Michael.
Another forecast hurdle is a potential cold front that can move in by next weekend, this would dramatically drop high temperatures and give more of a “fall feel” to the Tennessee Valley. Lots of uncertainty in the forecast, so please check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.