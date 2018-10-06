Report: Man shot in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - There was a shooting in Sheffield Friday night, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Police told the newspaper that two men got into an argument, which led to the shooting. It happened outside a home in the 300 block of Blake Street at about 8 p.m.
The victim was reportedly taken to Helen Keller Hospital then flown to Huntsville Hospital.
Police said a man was taken into custody for questioning, but no charges have been filed.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.