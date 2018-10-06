Record Heat Possible This Weekend

Humidity is high again this morning and that is keeping things warm with the upper 60s and low 70s! That has a few areas of fog once again this morning. We’re expecting another day with temperatures into the low and even possibly the mid-90s. Today’s record high temperature in Huntsville is 95 degrees and we could get close! That humidity will also play a role today, bringing the heat index up into the upper 90s and possible 100s. We’ll see more sun today and tomorrow and that record-breaking warmth could be back again on Sunday. While we will be dry this weekend there is a chance for some rain on Monday, but it doesn’t look to be significant.