Record Heat Possible This Weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy October? We’re into the first weekend of October and summer is still trying to hold on across the South.
Humidity is high again this morning and that is keeping things warm with the upper 60s and low 70s! That has a few areas of fog once again this morning. We’re expecting another day with temperatures into the low and even possibly the mid-90s.
Today’s record high temperature in Huntsville is 95 degrees and we could get close! That humidity will also play a role today, bringing the heat index up into the upper 90s and possible 100s.
We’ll see more sun today and tomorrow and that record-breaking warmth could be back again on Sunday. While we will be dry this weekend there is a chance for some rain on Monday, but it doesn’t look to be significant.
If you’re looking for cooler weather, there is a sign of hope for next weekend! We will have to keep an eye on a possible cold front Friday next week that’ll roll in for the weekend bringing so much cooler air.
That is still several days away, and a lot can change between now and then, so keep checking back for details.
