Huntsville woman receives car and wheelchair from local ministry after accident

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Anita Washington has been a nurse for nearly 50 years.
“Her first job was at Huntsville Hospital, 1969,” says her husband Stephen.
Anita has also been taking care of her 90-year-old mother and her own grandchildren.
“Here’s a woman who’s given her life to help those, and now she needs help,” Bessie White says.
Anita was hit by a car in February in a Walmart parking lot. She ended up with a broken collar bone and fractured pelvis.
As a result, she has been in and out of hospitals and nursing homes for months now, but on Friday, things seemed to turn around a little.
“I never dreamed I’d have any of this, and I prayed all the time to God to help me,” Anita Washington says.
On Friday, Anita got a handicap accessible car as well as a motorized wheelchair, all for free.
The gift was made possible by Bessie White, president of Bessong & Ministries, Inc and Vicky Glynn.
Anita says she’s beyond thankful for the women who were able to make this all possible.
