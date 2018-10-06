Falkville Cross Country team goes distance for boy battling cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Falkville High School’s Cross Country team ran for something other than accolades Friday.
The team took a 7.5 mile trek from Hartselle to Falkville to support a local teen getting treatment for cancer in Memphis.
14-year-old Kooper Rooks has been in and out of St. Jude’s Hospital battling the disease.
The runners took a pink football from Rooks' Hartselle home to Falkville High School’s game against Christian Coosa.
It was Falkville’s 2nd annual “Kick Cancer” football game, and Cross County Coach Kenny Lopez wanted the team to raise awareness and funds for the Rooks.
“It’s difficult to think about as a parent myself, what they must be going through, we just want to do what we could to support them and let them know we’re here to support them every way possible," he said.
WAFF 48 News only saw the group take one break, at Hartselle Junior High School, where Rooks goes to school.
The team was met with loud applause at the stadium in a ceremony that honored all the community who has been affected by cancer.
Rooks father said he wanted to thank the community and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for the support.
You can go to to the Team Kooper Facebook page to learn more on his condition and to lend your support to his family.
