Auburn still hoping to figure out offense entering Miss St. game

STARKVILLE, MS (WBRC) - Something has to give in Starkville on Saturday.
Auburn and Mississippi State are very similar. Both have stout defenses but struggle consistently on offense. Also, both team’s rely on their quarterbacks to move the ball.
The Tigers (4-1) need big plays from Jarrett Stidham through the air to move the ball and open the rushing attack. However, Auburn’s offensive line has created issues with Stidham finding his groove.
Mississippi State’s do-all star is quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The Bulldogs' inconsistencies offensively are based on Fitzgerald being the offense’s only playmaker.
Auburn and the Bulldogs (3-2) are both averaging 32.6 points per game and average less than 14 points allowed. The biggest difference between these two is the Tigers are on a two-game winning streak and Mississippi State has lost its last two games.
Either way, something in Starkville on Saturday night has to give.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.