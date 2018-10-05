Sewage pool rings West Bank village awaiting demolition

Sewage pool is seen at the Kfar Adumim Beduin hamlet Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The village slated for demolition is dealing with a large pool of sewage, apparently from a nearby Israeli settlement. The sewage flowed downhill toward Khan al-Ahmar earlier this week, and on Friday was still pooled in a ravine by the West Bank community's corrugated tin shacks. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (Majdi Mohammed)