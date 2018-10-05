Near record-breaking heat possible this weekend

Another unseasonably warm Friday night is on our hand with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear.
Near record-breaking heat is expected Saturday with a high of 93 degrees and a heat index as high as 99. Skies will be mostly sunny with little to no breeze. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. Sunday will be just as hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.
A slight chance of rain showers returns to the forecast for Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Little to no rain accumulation is expected. The rest of the week will be a touch cooler with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain and storm chances increase by Wednesday and will linger for the rest of the week.
A potentially “game-changing” cold front is starting to show up on some of the long term models, there is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast but potential for much cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances are possibly by next weekend.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.