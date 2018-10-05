Pumpkins 4 Punkins Patch Helps Family’s with Adoption Fee’s

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Two years ago, Barry and Felicia Phillips adopted their now 4-year-old daughter Marley from China. A moment they cherish everyday.
Going through the adoption process is not always easy. It can be very stressful and expensive for a family, especially adopting internationally.
The Phillips family understands that stress having gone through the process themselves. They own about 20 acres of land in Athens. In order to help family’s through the expensive adoption process, the Phillips family created a pumpkin patch. “We just thought the expenses, and with the loans that you have to get, it’s tough on any family,” says Barry Phillips.
The family is hoping the money raised can help two family’s going through the process right now. One family they met while they were adopting Marley in China. The second family they chose through an application process.
Why pumpkins? Barry Phillips says it’s because of the season. So far, the Phillips family has been able to raise $3,000.
Barry says that for next season, he hopes to expand his land out and include more options than just pumpkins.
The patch has been opened for the past two Saturday’s. They will be opened again on Saturday October 6, but it may be for the last time this season. The Phillips have sold so many pumpkins, they are running out.
Their farm is located at 24784 Copeland Road in Athens. There are signs at the intersections to help you find the pumpkin patch.
