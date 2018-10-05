New bill in the works after Guntersville triple murder

Spencer was granted parole in November of last year and released from prison in January. Upon his release from prison, he was scheduled to report to Life Tech a program run by the Pardons and Paroles Board. But, with the Department of Corrections downsizing facilities and closing some, authorities say there was no space at Life Tech. Spencer ended up at a halfway house. He was there only two weeks when he apparently stopped abiding by the rules and walked away. The shelter says they contacted Spencer’s parole officer, but didn’t hear back.