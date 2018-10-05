Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing dementia patient

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing dementia patient.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that Rosemary Ballas left her home on Vaughn Bridge Road in Hartselle sometime between midnight and 5:00 A.M. on Friday morning. She is 70-years-old.
Ballas is about 5′05″. Her hair is brown with some grey. She was last seen wearing a red top and red shorts.
If you see Ballas please call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.
