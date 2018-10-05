Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing dementia patient

Rosemary Ballas went missing Friday morning. She is a 70-year-old dementia patient.
By David Buchholz | October 5, 2018 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:43 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing dementia patient.

70-year-old Rosemary Ballas went missing early Friday morning. She suffers from dementia.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that Rosemary Ballas left her home on Vaughn Bridge Road in Hartselle sometime between midnight and 5:00 A.M. on Friday morning. She is 70-years-old.

Ballas is about 5′05″. Her hair is brown with some grey. She was last seen wearing a red top and red shorts.

If you see Ballas please call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.

