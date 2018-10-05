Marshall County Democratic probate judge candidate withdraws from race

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Democratic candidate for probate judge in Marshall County has withdrawn.
Belinda Parker submitted her withdrawal letter on Thursday.
Parker says her impending divorce and domestic violence charge against her husband prompted the withdrawal.
Suspended Grant attorney Brent Parker was arrested on Oct. 1 and charged with domestic violence against his wife.
Parker says she’s doing it for the safety and well being of herself and her son.
