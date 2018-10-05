Huntsville Police provide new details on prior arrests of manslaughter suspect

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department provided new information on its prior arrests of a man currently being held for manslaughter, shedding light on his interactions with officers and his alleged breaking and entering’s.
Antonio Fearn Jr. is being held at the Madison County Jail for allegedly crashing his car into and killing Michael Redding while fleeing University of Alabama-Huntsville Police in August.
Fearn is facing a manslaughter charge, 10 breaking and entering charges, attempting to elude an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, a Madison County Judge denied Fearn’s request for a bond reduction.
Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the department has arrested him 8 times for breaking and entering into vehicles, dating back to 2011.
He emailed details for five of those arrests. HPD was not involved in any of Fearn’s current 10 breaking and entering charges.
UAH Police arrested him on those charges.
Johnson said the HPD-involved breaking and entering’s allegedly occurred across the Rocket City, from Crawford Park in northeast Huntsville to Jordan Lane in southwest Huntsville.
“This particular offender, he did use force on some of the vehicles, not all of them, but some of them,” Johnson said.
Four of the five arrests involved broken car windows.
Johnson said search warrants on Fearn found “copious” amounts of potentially stolen property, including stereos and guns.
He said during one arrest in Feb. 2011, an investigator got a hold of Fearn by phone, who stated “come get me m***** f*****."
It’s is unclear whether Fearn faced legal consequences for those arrests, but court records state he has pleaded guilty to breaking and entering five times since 2011.
Fearn has faced multiple extensive sentences as a result of those guilty pleas, but the Alabama Department of Corrections has released him early each time for good behavior.
The ADOC most recently released him in June, just two months before the fatal crash with Redding.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Fearn’s court appointed attorney Jeremiah Hodges, but Hodges declined to comment.
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett said she is seeking the maximum sentence for the manslaughter charge, which is life in prison with parole.
