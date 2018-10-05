Huntsville man sentenced to over 17 years for shooting at police in 2015

Huntsville man sentenced to over 17 years for shooting at police in 2015
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 5, 2018 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 2:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man charged with attempted murder in 2015 has now been sentenced to prison.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says that 35-year-old Cedrin Farodd Carter has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison for illegal possession of marijuana and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

This sentencing comes after a 2015 incident in which multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at Huntsville police officers.

[ READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after firing at officers serving warrant at Huntsville home ]

Two officers suffered minor injuries from bullet and glass fragments as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.