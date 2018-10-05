Huntsville man sentenced to over 17 years for shooting at police in 2015

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man charged with attempted murder in 2015 has now been sentenced to prison.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says that 35-year-old Cedrin Farodd Carter has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison for illegal possession of marijuana and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
This sentencing comes after a 2015 incident in which multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at Huntsville police officers.
Two officers suffered minor injuries from bullet and glass fragments as a result of the incident.
