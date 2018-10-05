Huntsville firefighters get hands-on experience with big live fire training event

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the Blossomwood area of Huntsville on Friday, but there was a twist to the whole thing.
It was actually a very controlled situation for a live fire training exercise. It lasted all day and happened in the middle of a neighborhood. A home on Annandale Road was set on fire so that firefighters could get experience tackling the smoke and flames.
“We can only do so much training in buildings that are for training purposes. An acquired structure or a real house is valuable experience because we can do a lot of different things here. We can do interior fire attack, transitional fire attack where we start on the outside and work our way in. We can also do exposure protection, protect neighboring houses from fire development. We can do all of that with this one house,” explained Huntsville Fire & Rescue District Chief Pete Bryant.
The operation allowed crews to see how a fire develops, said Deputy Chief Derrick Stuckey.
“We're never on scene for that part. Learning how a fire starts and develops allows them to learn how to safely put it out. That's the biggest advantage to these training fires. It's not necessarily going in and putting it out, but watching the fire develop,” he stated.
The owners were planning to tear down the house because of structural issues so they worked with the fire department to make the training happen.
“The homeowner went through a lot of preparation for us to be able to burn here today so we’re very appreciative of that. We’re going to be able to complete our rookie school with the training burns we’re doing,” Bryant said.
“It's a rare opportunity that we get to train under a controlled environment with live fire. It takes a lot of planning to keep everybody safe. We have a lot of people on scene. It takes a lot of preparation. We've been working on this since last week,” Stuckey added.
Firefighters conducted interior and defensive operations and coordinated with each other so they can work together as a team on scene.
“We’ll send the crews in and they’ll advance the hose lines into the building, down hallways, around corners and extinguish the fire for those crews to practice together so that when it comes time to do it in real life, they’ll be prepared and they’ll know what to expect when they’re advancing these lines and extinguishing these fires,” Bryant said.
They want to make sure they’re ready for times when every second counts.
“It gives them experience. You don’t want to wait till a real fire where people’s lives depend on it for you to figure out how to do things. Now is the time to do that,” Bryant added.
