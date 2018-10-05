Huntsville City Schools finance director resigning

Huntsville City Schools finance director resigning
Willie Davis (Grass, Jonathan)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 5, 2018 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Willie Davis, director of finance for Huntsville City Schools, has submitted his resignation.

His last day will be Oct. 15

Davis' resignation was listed on a human resources report at a meeting Thursday evening.

Davis oversaw posting, payables, balanced accounts, and other financial matters. He worked under chief financial officer Bob Hagood.

He was employed for the system about a year.

School board president Elisa Ferrell did not go into details as it is a personnel matter.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.