Huntsville City Schools finance director resigning

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Willie Davis, director of finance for Huntsville City Schools, has submitted his resignation.
His last day will be Oct. 15
Davis' resignation was listed on a human resources report at a meeting Thursday evening.
Davis oversaw posting, payables, balanced accounts, and other financial matters. He worked under chief financial officer Bob Hagood.
He was employed for the system about a year.
School board president Elisa Ferrell did not go into details as it is a personnel matter.
