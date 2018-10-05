Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead, Isolated Storms Possible Friday

More heat for your Friday and we will be dealing with this through the next several days as well. High temperatures today look to make it into the low 90s across much of the Valley but when you pair it with the humidity it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Should see some sunshine out there today but by this afternoon don’t be surprised if we see a few isolated showers and light storms. The best chance of rain looks to be off towards the Shoals, don’t be surprised if you see an isolated shower all over North Alabama.