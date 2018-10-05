Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead, Isolated Storms Possible Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It is once again a muggy and humid start to the day and we even have a few areas of patchy fog due to a light wind this morning.
More heat for your Friday and we will be dealing with this through the next several days as well. High temperatures today look to make it into the low 90s across much of the Valley but when you pair it with the humidity it will feel closer to 100 degrees.
Should see some sunshine out there today but by this afternoon don’t be surprised if we see a few isolated showers and light storms. The best chance of rain looks to be off towards the Shoals, don’t be surprised if you see an isolated shower all over North Alabama.
Heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with temperatures back into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
It does look like both days will stay dry and we should see plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain comes in Monday afternoon.
For those looking for cooler weather, there is a sign of hope for next weekend! We will have to keep an eye on a possible cold front Friday next week that’ll roll in for the weekend bringing so much cooler air.
That is still several days away and a lot can change between now and then so keep checking back for details.
