Head-on crash in Jackson County kills 1, injures 2

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed one life and injured two others.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Alabama 71 at the 18 mile marker, which is about 10 miles south of Stevenson.
Alabama State Troopers report that Janet Richardson Parrish, 68, of Section was killed when the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox she was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2004 Lincoln Town Car. Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
