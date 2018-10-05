Hampton Cove recreation center coming early 2020; residents have mixed feelings

HAMPTON COVE, AL (WAFF) - Hampton Cove residents finally have a place to call their own. After 10 years of hard work, city leaders announced Thursday the community will get a new recreation center.
The new 26,000-square-foot facility will be built on 10 acres of undeveloped land on Taylor Road, about one mile south of Sutton Road. It will house a recreation center with two gymnasiums and court markings for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball; a weight and fitness area, community meeting space; two lighted multipurpose fields, walking/jogging trail, and playground.
“We’re very excited to have this over on this side of the mountain. I never would’ve thought of them building something like this over here. This is wonderful. When I heard about it I was very excited to hear this was happening," said Marsha Gillis, a 15-year Hampton Cove resident.
While this is good news for some, others have mixed feelings about the development. “The Hampton Cove area definitely needs a recreation center, but not literally in my backyard," said Dianna Henson.
Henson lives along the line of homes that will surround the facility. She’s worried about increased traffic, bright lights and more headache than enjoyment from this project.
“There’s no transparency. There’s no honesty,” commented Henson in regards to being ‘left in the dark’ about the new site. She says once they open their doors, she won’t be using the facility.
For those that will, they are looking forward to its grand opening.
“This land here has been empty forever. So, I’m really glad to see something besides a church or a grocery store - the usual put in here. It’s nice to have parks and recreation come in here," said Gillis.
The city has been working with residents and Eastern League sport representatives to plan a recreation center that will serve the community for decades to come. The site is slated to host the nearly 2,000 youth athletes participating in soccer, football, baseball, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and softball.
The new recreation center is expected to cost about $6 million. Designs are being finalized with a bid date for construction planned for the first quarter of 2019. The project should take about one year to build.
