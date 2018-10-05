Firefighters surprise Huntsville woman battling breast cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Firefighters went out of their way to surprise a member of the Huntsville Fire and Rescue family! The special moment was meant to brighten the day of a woman battling cancer.
Lee Ann Reed was emotional and touched by the kind gesture from first responders. Huntsville Fire & Rescue's Station 7 crews made a surprise visit to her South Huntsville house. There was a pink fire truck too!
Lee Ann has breast cancer- a journey her family never expected to be on.
“On April 17th, I had normal mammogram, but I knew something was wrong. With my nursing background, I pursued that and looked into that and it did turn out to be cancer,” Lee Ann said. “It was two weeks after our little girl was diagnosed with childhood melanoma. So we got two whammies at one time. We've just been hanging in there, doing the best we can.”
Her husband, Jonathan, is a captain in the fire department. He’s been by their side through it all, along with his fellow firefighters as they continue to around the family. Her twin sons are also Huntsville firefighters.
Pink Heals brought her lots of pink gifts and words of encouragement.
“Just wanted to let her know that she’s not by herself in her battle. She has a lot of loved ones and friends and family who are supporting her and they’re here for her to lean on during this tough time,” said Ronald Moorehead with Pink Heals Central Alabama.
The Reed’s daughter had surgery and she’s doing great. This year, Lee Ann helped design the breast cancer awareness shirts members of the fire department are wearing. She signed the Pink Heals fire truck with a powerful message: “Beat Cancer- All cancer!”
For her, the surprise from firefighters meant a lot.
“It wasn’t a shock that they did something big, because they’ve always done something big from the day we were diagnosed till today. So they have been doing big things for our family all the time. It’s not a surprise the Huntsville Fire Department came through in a legit, big way,” she added.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.