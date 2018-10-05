Eagles, Vikings stage NFC championship rematch Sunday

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, the Los Angeles Rams' bench reacts as running back Todd Gurley runs for his third touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The Rams won 42-7. Less than a year later, the Rams are more than just the favorites of their division. A quarter of the way through the season, they may be the prohibitive Super Bowl favorites. The Rams (4-0) make their annual trip to Seattle on Sunday looking to take control of the division just five weeks into the season. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (Elaine Thompson)