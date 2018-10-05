Decatur man accused of shooting at woman, kids as they drove away

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a man in a domestic violence investigation.
A woman reported she was arguing with the father of her children, identified as 32-year-old Mashae Antwan Jackson. She said she noticed he was holding a gun and drove away.
She reported seeing him fire at her vehicle, according to police. Their two children were also in the vehicle.
The vehicle was not struck.
Police say an anonymous tip that evening also reported seeing a man fire a gun several times on that street.
Detectives obtained an arrested warrant on Wednesday on charges of third-degree domestic violence. Police said this will be a felony since Jackson has two prior convictions for domestic violence.
Jackson was arrested on Thursday. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
