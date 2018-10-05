City of Arab starts new litter patrol with city inmates

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - The city of Arab is starting a new program to keep their city streets clean. The city just got a van donated to them and with the help of inmate labor they’ve got the manpower to do it.
The new van rolled up Friday decked out with it’s lights to show the people of the organization PALS, which is People Against A Littered State.
Mayor Bob Joslin says the van was donated by Jerry Damson Ford and the lights and other things involving the van were also donated by local businesses.
The city is in process of hiring a city jail warden who will also be in charge of getting inmates to do the work. Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn says only well vetted inmates will be allowed to do the work.
“Basically we’ve got to make sure they’re not a violent criminal, that they don’t have any violence in their background or assaults or anything like that. Mainly we’re going to be getting inmates that only have fine violations and things like that, very minor incidents as far as crime goes,” said Washburn.
Joslin says it’s also a win for the inmates who will be able to use their work time to pay off court fees.
It’s expected to be put into action in the next few weeks.
