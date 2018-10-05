Anniston teen faces federal charge of having gun at HS football game

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Officials say an 18-year-old Anniston man is faces chargest for having a pistol at an Anniston High School football game.
Camron Watkins was arrested October 5 for the September 28 incident. He is charged with knowingly having a gun within a school zone.
“Anyone who illegally brings a gun to a high school football game is a threat,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Federal, state and local law enforcement have joined together to protect our schools and our communities from gun violence. Federal prosecution of gun crimes means real prison time.”
Officials say an arrest affidavit by ATF special agent Special Agent Eric Hoxter says an Anniston police officer stopped Watkins at the football game after a woman described him as a man carrying a gun. The officer stopped Watkins and found a Taurus Model PT-709 9mm piston stuck inside Watkins' pants.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.