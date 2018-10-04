Alabamians not seeing much relief at the gas pump

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama drivers are getting no relief at the gas pump. Most folks expect lower gas prices come fall, but that’s just not happening so far this year.
Petroleum experts say an improving economy is spurring travel and a demand for gas. President Trump’s threatened sanctions against Iran - a major oil producer - has many concerned about future supplies.
One driver who travels a lot in his SUV says it costs him more than $60 to fill up. Seeing some of the highest gas prices we have seen in four years is not something he enjoys. “It’s been kind of high. I think it needs to come down a little bit because people are doing a lot of traveling and you know people don’t have money like they used to,” said Roger Fleming.
Right now, the average price of gas nationally is $2.92. Here in Alabama, it’s $2.60. And in Birmingham, it’s $2.58.
If you want to find the best deals on gas, download the WBRC FOX6 News app to find the best prices.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.