Alabama slow in rolling out new anti-bullying law

Maxwell Elementary started Anti-Bullying Awareness month this week with “Blue T-shirt day” to focus kids' attention on how to treat each other, and when to ask for help. The new state law requires every school to do an anti-bullying program at the start of each school year and update their anti-bullying policies following state guidelines. but we found the state still hasn’t sent those guidelines, almost 5 months after Governor Kay Ivey signed the law and at least a month after the law itself says it should be in place.